Veterans, residents attend Memorial Day ceremony

David Van Meter described it is a day we are grateful for what we have and how we got it.
The director of the National Cemetery Administration for Fort Gibson and Fort Sill National Cemeteries told those who gathered Monday for the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Gibson he was glad to see young people in attendance.
"You should be thankful for every veteran that you see here, and the ones you don't see," Van Meter said. "Sometimes we take for granted what we have.
"These men and women here today and the ones in spirit — they didn't go into any burning building, but they did put themselves in harm's way," Van Meter said. "Some came back, and some didn't."
About 300 people filled the memorial area Monday at Fort Gibson National Cemetery to hear Van Meter and former District 13 State Rep. Jerry McPeak talk about patriotism and honor.
Rosanna Mose, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and granddaughter Maggie were there to represent Rolling Thunder. The advocacy group seeks full accountability for prisoners of war and service members who remain missing in action.
The elder Mose said she was "heartfelt" to see the people that attended the ceremony.
"I have a grandfather and two uncles and a couple of cousins buried here," she said. "So it means a lot more than just ceremonial."
Frank Muller, chapter president of Rolling Thunder, said it's important for everyone to remember veterans.
"Many of them made the ultimate sacrifice — even those that just serve, they made a sacrifice for us," Muller said. "We need to do a better job of supporting them and paying homage to them."
McPeak kicked off the ceremony began with opening remark. He was followed by the presentation of the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Matthew Isom.
The invocation was delivered by retired Navy Chaplain Forrest Kirk. Van Meter's remarks were followed by a salute to all veterans and the families of veterans in attendance.
A wreath was laid at the site by the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, which preceded a rifle volley by the U.S. Air Force Tinker Guard and the playing of "Taps" by Thomas Kennedy and Kenneth Adams of Buglers Across America. The ceremony concluded with a benediction delivered by Kirk.
Michael Coon is Steward of the Memorial of Mission 22, a group founded by veterans to provide extensive, personalized support. The organization also provides resources to help veterans and their families thrive.
"My father was part of the Bataan Death March," he said. "He was not one of the ones rescued, he was shipped to Japan, where he served out slave labor until they dropped the second atomic bomb."
Coon is a third-generation Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He said hearing about the sacrifices his ancestors motivated his decision to serve in the military.
"When my father joined the military, it took three and one-half years of his life," he said. "And so I thought when it was my turn to serve — since my father served the country — it's my turn to serve."
Coon also was impressed with the attendance.
"It shows the amount of respect we have for the veterans in the state of Oklahoma."
