Jeff Reeves, City of Muskogee project manager, said the viaduct between Main and Cherokee Streets, will be closed for thru traffic.
Reeves said the closure is to install a mast for the crane used for the Four Corners Project.
The project is coordinating the traffic signals installed at Callahan and Cherokee Streets with the ones at Main and Court Streets to relieve traffic congestion when a train has blocked Broadway and Okmulgee Avenue.
Reeves said he anticipates this being the only closure of the viaduct until the project is completed.
