Wagoner Community Hospital hosting Overdose Awareness Week

Wagoner Community Hospital is wanting to educate the community on substance use and behavioral health disorders.
The hospital is hosting several events Thursday and Friday as part of the 2022 Overdose Awareness Week in Wagoner County.
Dr. Suzanne Salichs, grant program director for the hospital, said the events this week are to help raise awareness to the problem.
"We're actually doing a drug take-back with Coweta and Wagoner police," she said. "We're doing that with the law enforcement to dispose of prescriptions properly. Don't flush them down the toilet.
"We're not taking needles, but we do have needle disposal sites here in our emergency room, so it's 24/7. The City of Coweta Police Department has one in their lobby, and that's also 24/7 — no questions asked — we just asked that everything is being disposed of properly."
Salichs said law enforcement gathers up all the prescriptions and takes them to the Drug Enforcement Administration and they weight it.
"We keep statistics as to how much we're actually taking in off the street," she said. "They record it and take it to a company that turns it into energy."
Thursday afternoon will be a webinar about stigmas attached to overdose and behavioral health. Thursday night will be a candlelight memorial at Maple Park in Wagoner.
Money for the programs was obtained by the hospital through the Rural Community Opioid Response Program (RCORP) grants of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"We received a planning grant in 2020 that ends today," Salichs said. "We got the implementation grant last year and that's a three-year grant. This is all part of that work."
While the hospital calls it a week, Salichs says they do it "365 days a year."
"We can never stop talking about it," she said. "In my opinion, we can never stop talking about opioids, about medications, about overdose. That needs to be all the time, but we put a special emphasis on it this week."
If you go
WHAT: Overdose Awareness Week.
WHERE: Wagoner Community Hospital, 1200 W. Cherokee St.
WHEN: Through Friday.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Noon — Lunch and Learn, Substance Use Disorder and Pathways to Recovery (employees only).
2-3 p.m. — Stigma Hurts Webinar — Zoom.
7 p.m. — Candlelight memorial, Maple Park, 200 N.E. Story Ave., Wagoner.
Friday
10 a.m. — Substance Use Disorder and Recovery Options Training (nursing students only).
1:30 p.m. — New Beginnings Support Group (patients only).
