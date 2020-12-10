Wagoner County Sheriff's Office to kick off Shop With a Cop

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office will be kick off its fourth annual Wagoner County Fraternal Order of Police Shop with A Cop event at the Coweta Walmart at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. The Wagoner County FOP No. 228 is sponsoring eight kids from Porter, Okay, and Wagoner to participate in this. If you have any questions, contact Sgt. Jeff Halfacre, public information officer, at (918) 485-3124.

