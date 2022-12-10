Nicholas Baker is able to provide presents for siblings this Christmas.
Baker, 12, was one of nine children who participated in the Wagoner Police Department's first "Shop with a Cop" on Friday at Walmart in Wagoner.
Each child received $150 to spend, and Baker selected gifts for the family.
"I think it's really nice of the police station to do this," he said. "I think it's a good experience."
Baker was escorted by Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley, who he chose as his escort. Haley said he's been trying to get this going for a while.
"This year we were able to get it done," he said. "It's an opportunity for us to do something good for the kids in our neighborhood, and it lets them know that we're not always the bad guy."
The funds were raised through donations made by the officers. Haley said he added an incentive for the officers to get more participation.
"During 'No Shave November,' I allowed the officers to grow their facial hair out if they donated," he said. "We had eight participate, and not all of them have shaved since. They talked me into a policy change."
Samuel Chestnut, 8, knew what he wanted from the very start — a bicycle. So, he chose a Spiderman model. He also picked up a Spiderman toy and a Jurassic World Giganotosaurus.
However, he put the Spiderman toy back on the shelf when he saw another gift he wanted, but couldn't afford both — a chalk drawing set.
"I have one at my grandma's house, but she won't let me bring it home," Chestnut said. "Now I have one for home and one for Grandma's. My sister and I can play with the one here."
Kyra Robertson was careful about what she picked out, trying her best to get the most for her money. But she was certain what her favorite thing was.
"The bracelet kit," she said. "I'm going to make a bracelet for Officer Oliver."
Bobby Oliver said he was thrilled by the gesture.
"Oh man, I loved it," he said. "This is pretty neat. It makes you feel good, for sure."
Kristen Mallett with the City of Wagoner said just seeing the kids' faces light up makes it all worthwhile.
"I think it's awesome that we're able to help local kids in Wagoner have a better Christmas," she said. "It reminds me of when I was a kid and the joy of Christmas."
