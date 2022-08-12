WAGONER — Wagoner Mayor A.J. Jones says the work being done along Cherokee Street is going to help the citizens.
The city received a grant this week from the U.S. Department of Transportation for $7 million as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
The project is intended to build a multi-use path, a new reinforced concrete box culvert, build a sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and build a trail underpass crossing U.S. 69. The project will stretch from From U.S. 69 east along Cherokee Street to South McQuarrie Avenue.
Jones said the project evolved on need for the community.
"When I became mayor, we did a sidewalk inventory," he said. "We had no mobility, no ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), and 14% of our population doesn't have access to a vehicle — which means they either walk or have to ride a bicycle."
According to the grant application, the project will improve "connectivity and eliminate service gaps along the corridor. The improved connectivity increases opportunities for employment as well as makes businesses along the corridor and west of U.S. 69 more accessible."
"It was when we applied for a TSET (Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust) grant, we had to do an inventory and realized we almost didn't qualify for TSET," Jones said. "We had two tactile ADA ramps, and they were built in front of the courthouse. So we started working on plans back in 2015 for alternative methods of transportation."
Jones, who is the owner of Atlas Land Office, 202 S. Main St., said that while businesses along the corridor have been affected by the work that has already started, he understands and tries to impress to the vendors how the project will improve traffic and accessibility to those vendors.
"Progress is progress and sometimes it affects businesses," he said. "It affects me, it affects all of us. With the construction, some of us are experiencing some hard times with just the economy.
"The main thing is, we don't want to shut anybody's business down. We care about these people."
That's something that also was expressed by Kristen Mallett, public relations director for the City of Wagoner.
"The businesses are open," she said. "We would love for people to come down here and just enjoy. We've got shopping, we've got dining. We just want people to experience Wagoner."
The grant application states that the project will construct:
• A five-feet-wide sidewalk along the north side of Cherokee Street.
• A one-mile side path along the south side of Cherokee Street.
• ADA-compliant ramps at the U.S. 69 and Oklahoma 51 intersection.
• One RCB culvert that provides for both conveyance of storm water along the existing drainage way and provides for a trail underpass to connect project area with retail and medical services connecting the side path and the trail.
"It should take about five years to complete," Jones said. "I can't wait to ride that trail with my granddaughter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.