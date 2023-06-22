Next week, temperatures are forecast for the upper 90s to low 100s, with heat indices in the upper 100s. The American Red Cross offers these tip to stay safe during extreme heat.
1 Learn how to stay hydrated.
“You need to drink enough water to prevent heat illness. An average person needs to drink about three-fourths of a gallon of water daily. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.”
2 Make a plan to stay cool.
“Do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat. When temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.”
3 Gather emergency supplies.
“Gather food, water and medicine. Stores might be closed. Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit. In the event of a power outage, you may lose access to clean drinking water. Set aside at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day. Consider adding drinks with electrolytes. Include sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats.”
4 Plan to stay connected.
“Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government. Plan to monitor local weather and news. Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone. Have a battery-powered radio during a power outage. Understand the types of alerts you may receive and plan to respond when you receive them:”
5 Learn emergency skills.
“Learn how to recognize and respond to heat illness. Learn First Aid and CPR. Be ready to live without power — utilities may be offline. Be ready to live without power, gas, and water. Plan for your electrical needs, including cell phones and medical equipment. Talk to your doctor. Plan for backup power.”
— Ronn Rowland
