Muskogee TV listings March 29, 2020-April 4, 2020
What's on TV 03.29.20
Homemaker, Died Friday, March 27, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.
died Friday March 27, 2020 at her home. She was 88. Viewing Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Private family service
Died Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangement are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- DA urges officials to consider shelter-in-place order
- Businesses closing in 19 targeted counties, elderly must stay home
- Governor Stitt: No state lockdown
- OKC man dies from crash injuries
- Former US Senator Tom Coburn dies
- Muskogee man killed when deer hits motorcycle
- Muskogee lawyer remembered as 'pillar of legal community'
- Muskogee County EMS releases COVID-19 case info
- Stilwell man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Muskogee County commissioner says more COVID-19 cases likely
