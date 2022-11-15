What's New at the Q? What the future holds at the 'Q'

It's been a great couple of weeks here at the "Q."
As we get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, it is important to take time out to really be thankful for what we have.
I don't know about you, but my Thanksgiving celebration is full of traditions both passed down and made.
One of my favorite memories is after cleaning up the meal, we would go play basketball in the driveway, or football in the yard.
Idaho can be much colder than Oklahoma, so if it was too cold, we would play a board game inside.
What are some of your favorite traditions?
Here's what's coming up at the Q.B. Boydstun Library: We will have Native American Storytelling at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22, as well as some family activities in the library. We also have our normal activities, such as STEAM, at 4 p.m. Nov. 17.
Don't forget, the library will be closed on Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving. We will reopen at 9 a.m. Nov. 26.
If you are interested in any of these programs, stop by the library or call us and we will happily, tell you all about them.
Don't forget, we have free Wi-Fi as well as free computer access, mobile printing, hotspots, and so much more.
Looking forward to seeing you at the Q!
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 W. South Ave., Fort Gibson.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.