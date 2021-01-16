TV listings for Jan. 16-22, 2021
What's on TV 01.16.21
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Hubert Glenn Cole passed from this life on January 14, 2021, at his home near Okay in the presence of his wife. Glen was 85 years, 4 months and 23 days of age. Glenn was born in rural Wagoner County, near Porter, Oklahoma, on August 21, 1935, third child, second son of Elmer and Violet (Boot…
94, former Checotah educator, passed away 1/12/2021 in Jenks, OK. No Viewing. Visitation 9AM-4PM Monday. Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Funeral Service 1PM Tuesday, 1/19/2021 First Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial Coleman Cemetery.
85, died January 14, 2021. Viewing 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at funeral home. Service 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 20 at Chandler Road Church of Christ, Muskogee. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner
Most Popular
Articles
- Checotah man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Local artist, shelter director mourned
- Federal Grand Jury criminal indictments announced
- Muskogee men plead guilty to attempted robbery
- School Board to hire Travis Hill as Muskogee High head football coach
- Death toll continues to climb in Muskogee County
- Checotah woman, fetus die in crash, OHP says
- Cherokee Nation establishes first hunting, fishing reserves
- Miller an Edward Jones principal
- Travis Hill introduced as Roughers head coach, discusses moving forward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.