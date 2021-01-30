TV listings for Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2021
What's on TV 01.30.21
79, died Wednesday, in Tulsa. He was a retired OG&E Shift Supervisor. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, at RiverCrest Chapel in Bixby, Ok. Services are private.
age 45 of Tahlequah, OK. Accounting Clerk. Died January 26th, 2021 in Tahlequah. Services February 2nd at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Echota Cemetery. Visitation February 1st from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Charles Thomas Morgan 89 year old Physician from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, transitioned January 29, 2021, services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home Tahlequah, Oklahoma
87, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Viewing Noon-4PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside at a later date in Jones IOOF Cemetery, Jones, OK.
- Weatherford: Why did God make the Devil?
- Cherokee Nation reopens COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program Jan. 25
- Muskogee woman injured in fatality collision
- Serial rape suspect back in Muskogee jail
- Okie from Muskogee: Reputation is key to success
- Muskogee man guilty of robbery
- Muskogee man charged in Capitol attack makes appearance in federal court
- Muskogee woman pleads guilty to child neglect
- Federal Grand Jury criminal indictments announced
- US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 01.28.21
