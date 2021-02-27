Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Foggy this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.