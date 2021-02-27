TV listings for Feb. 27-March 5, 2021
What's on TV 02.27.21
61, Cherokee Artist, died Sunday 02/21/2021. Celebration of Patricia's Life, 2:00PM Wednesday, 02/24/2021 at Starnes Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Frankie Dean, 82 of Muskogee, passed away February 19, 2021 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was born February 13, 1939 in Porum, Oklahoma, the daughter of Pershing and Nadine Maudie (Cole) Stephens. Frankie Retired from American Airlines as an inventory specialist after many years of service.…
74, Cable TV Operator, died Thursday 02/18/2021. Celebration of Leon's Life, 1:00PM Tuesday, 02/23/2021 at Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
J C Baughman, 75, of Muskogee passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Muskogee. J C was born in Indio, California on November 11, 1945 the son of Wilburn Baughman and Julia Baughman. J C lived in Muskogee for over 30 years. He was employed as a Roofer for many years and owned his own roofi…
