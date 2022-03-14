TV listings for March 12-18, 2022
editor's pick topical
What's on TV 03.12.22
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
died March 9, 2022 in Gore, OK. Service 2:00 pm Wednesday March 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Webbers Falls. Viewing Tuesday 10-8 at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore. Family visitation beginning at 5 Tuesday.
Age 70 of Tahlequah. Worker for Kimberly Clark. Died March 9, 2022 in Tulsa, Ok. Funeral services March 16, 2:00pm, Reed Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation March 15, 2022, from 12:00pm-5:00pm.
67, Muskogee, Homemaker, passed, 3/10/2022. Viewing Tuesday, 03/15/2022 12PM-7PM at funeral home. Celebration of Margie's Life, 1PM Wednesday, 3/16/2022 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials investigating shooting at VA medical center
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Muskogee woman serving life sentence dies in custody
- Okie from Muskogee: Former Taiwan resident enjoys slower pace
- Wagoner deputy cleared in fatal shooting
- Two swimmers, one wrestler from area make all-state squads
- Oklahoma’s congressional delegation silent on possible medical center closure
- Prep soccer: Hilldale boys brave the chill to blank Catoosa, girls also get a whitewash
- Three police officers, suspect shot in altercation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.