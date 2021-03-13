TV listings for March 13-19, 2021
editor's pick topical
What's on TV 03.13.21
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
82, Commercial Fisherman, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Checotah, OK. No viewing. Service 1 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Garrett's Serenity Chapel in Checotah, OK., Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Robert Allen Miller died Monday March 8, 2021 in Muskogee. He was the son of William Terrence Miller and Pamela Marie (Lemieux) Miller. Robert served in the United States Air Force and worked in electronics repair. Surviving are his mother, Pam Williams; three sisters Theresa Marie Holloway …
90, passed away Thursday, 3/11/2021, Checotah, OK. Viewing from 9 AM to 6 PM Monday, 3/15/2021 with family greeting friends from 4-6 PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside service Tuesday, 3/16/2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police release 911 audio of mass murder call
- Updated: Prep basketball announcer directs racist comments at Norman High girls on state tournament live stream
- Muskogee man sentenced to federal prison
- Shooting couple identified
- Ten hurt in two-vehicle collision
- Muskogee man sentenced for child neglect
- FBI tip line snags two local men
- Defense leads FTG to upset of No. 1 Classen SAS in 4A quarterfinals
- MPD presents PowerPoint of officer-involved shooting
- Muskogee man injured in single-vehicle crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.