Homemaker, age 81, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
76, Attorney, passed Wednesday April 22, 2020 Public viewing: 1-5PM, Sunday, 4/26/2020 & 9AM-5:30PM, Monday, 4/27/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
