TV listings for May 15-21, 2021
What's on TV 05.15.21
20, Hospice Worker, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Memorial service, 10AM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Muskogee Church of Christ. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Robert "Bob" Sheets, Sr., 93, of Jenks, passed Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 4-7pm Monday, May 17 Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 2pm Tuesday, May 18 Southern Hills United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
