TV listings for May 17-23, 2020
editor's pick topical
What's on TV 05.17.20
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
97, died 5/14/2020. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Mon. 5/18/2020 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jackie "Jack" Hardin was born May 15, 1936 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to parents, James A. and Barbara Cook Hardin. Jack passed away peacefully at home in La Marque, Texas with loving wife, Patsy, and best friend and nurse, Mandy by his side on May 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by father, mot…
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm damage
- Muskogee man shot, injured
- UPDATE: Residents clean extensive damage on Elm Grove Road
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader says Faught's campaign signs deceptive
- Two more Oklahoma men die of COVID-19
- Checotah coach stays busy without baseball on COVID-19 frontline
- Area coaching changes at Muskogee, Porter, Fort Gibson
- All-State slowpitch announced
- Rougher alum's mark was set 20 years ago. It took 16 to top it
- OSDH: 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths reported Sunday in Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.