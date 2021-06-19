TV listings for June 19-25, 2021
77, homemaker, passed Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at McClain Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Service provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home.
52, of Dolph, AR, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Springfield, MO. Memorial Service 2:30 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
Calvin "Mike" Littlejohn, 66, Okmulgee resident, left us June 10, 2021. Visitation Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
Jamison Jaron Weeden, 28, Okmulgee resident, left us June 5, 2021. Service of Remembrance will be Friday, 11:00 AM, The Chapel of Peace of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Irman Martin Evans, 82, a Untied States Navy Retiree, left us on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Evans will rest in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
