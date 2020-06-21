TV listings for June 21-27, 2020
What's on TV 06.21.20
Obituaries
William Mack Kelly, age 96, Bail Bondsman, passed away Thursday, June 18 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitation will be on Monday, 6-8 p.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
80, died Wednesday 06/17/2020. Graveside Service, 11AM Monday 06/22/2020 at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Passed away June 12, 2020 at her oldest son's home in Texanna,OK. Mary was a former custodian for Muskogee public schools and homemaker.
