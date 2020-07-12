TV listings for July 12-18, 2020
What's on TV 07.12.20
age 75, retired funeral director passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Memorial service, Monday, July 13, 2020, 10 a.m., Deans Chapel Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK, Rev. Don Dumas, officiating. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
63, formerly of Okmulgee, died June 27, in Carrollton, Texas. Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. Visitation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee.
age 80, retired educator, former resident of Boynton, OK, transitioned in his home in Tulsa, OK, Monday, July 6, 2020. Arrangements pending with House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee.
age 84, retired truck driver and long time resident of Haskell, OK, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2020 in Brentwood Extended Care and Rehab Center, Muskogee. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
- Muskogee woman killed in crash
- Shooting reported on Saturday
- Hilldale schools release schedule pickup dates, times
- Muskogee man dies after being shot with arrow
- Muskogee woman latest COVID-19 death
- Muskogee County man succumbs to COVID-19
- Cherokee County woman killed in crash
- The Way It Was: Belton era's golden finish at Boynton, 1997
- Muskogee County man one of six additional COVID-19 deaths
- Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation
