TV listings for July 19-25, 2020
editor's pick topical
What's on TV 07.19.20
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
71, Retired Teacher, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Services 10:00 Monday, July 20, 2020. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson, OK. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
82, Telephone Man, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Service is 10:00am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting reported on Saturday
- Muskogee shooting victim dies
- Investigation reveals misuse
- Saturday shooting victim dies
- New Chamber director an enthusiastic addition
- Kirkhart takes over as Lady Cougars’ head coach
- Living the dream differently: Fort Gibson alum mixes mentoring kids with recruiting doctors instead of athletes
- Jurors side with county in civil rights case
- Done deal: Monday ruling pushes JUCO football to spring; basketball, baseball, softball to start in January
- Walmart to begin mask mandate Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.