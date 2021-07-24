TV listings for July 24-30, 2021
editor's pick topical
What's on TV 07.24.21
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
82, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Agnew Cemetery in Keefeton, OK with Pastor Jeremiah Blasi officiating. Services by Lescher-Millsap.
Martha Davis, 82, of Muskogee, OK passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Martha was born in Keefeton, OK on May 2, 1939 the daughter of Edgar Field and Mable Field (Swindell). Survivors include brother: Ed Field and wife Ruth of Muskogee; sister: Delcie Millsap and husband Jerry; …
Connie Waylan Ennis, 64, left July 7, 2021. you may visit him Monday 1PM until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow funeral directors Inc. service Tuesday 10 AM at St. Mark Baptist Church. Biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Senior statesman: Muskogee football assistant coach Anthony McNac is a living definition of once a Rougher, always a Rougher
- Free food boxes available Thursday
- Red Oak man dies following collision
- Muskogee man drowns in Tenkiller Lake
- Cherokee County man arrested on child porn charges
- Greenleaf Apartments given ultimatum
- Muskogee County District Court 07.20.21
- Henryetta man found guilty of sexual abuse of child
- OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Johnny Broome
- Muskogee County District Court 07.21.21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.