Obituaries
69, retired police officer, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. No service planned. Garrett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah, OK. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
48, died August 27th. Viewing is Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Warner First Assembly of God. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, at Warner First Assembly of God. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
95, Carpenter. Died August 28, 2020. Visitation for friends and family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2. Private family funeral Thursday, September 3 at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, 417 East Cherokee Street.
age 62 of Park Hill, OK. Tahlequah School Special Education Teacher. Died August 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 4th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Moody Cemetery. Visitation September 3rd from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.
