age, 80, resident of Muskogee, OK, passed November 10, 2021. Service, Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2:00 P.M., United Pentacostal Church, Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, Nov. 26th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
72, Eufaula, passed away November 22, 2021. Visitation is Saturday 9-8 and Sunday 1-8. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, at the chapel of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
age 87, resident of Porter, OK, passed, Friday, Nov.19, 2021. Service, Friday, Nov. 26th, 2:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Wednesday, Nov. 24th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
79, of Haskell, passed away Saturday, 11/20/2021. Viewing 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, 11/28/2021, Service 10:00am, Monday,11/29/2021, Serenity Chapel at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. You may offer online condolences to Carl's family at www.garrettf…
