TV listings for Dec. 12-18, 2020
What's on TV 12.12.20
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
80, retired from Corning glass, passed away Tuesday 12/08/2020. Visitation 5PM-7PM Tuesday 12/15/2020 at funeral home. Graveside services 1PM Wednesday, 12/16/2020, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Glen Cox, Muskogee resident was born September 30, 1936 near Webbers Falls, OK the son of Euel "Smokey" and Irene (Hibbard) Cox. He passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Glen grew up around Webbers Falls and graduated from Webbers Falls High School …
91, Retired Public School Secretary, passed Monday, 12/07/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Tuesday, 12/15/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Identity of man killed in collision released
- Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
- Seventh-grader threatens shooting if Biden won, singles out homosexuals
- Two arrested after vehicle taken with child inside
- Two drown at Muskogee County low-water crossing
- Wagoner head coach sees younger self in second-year defensive coordinator
- OSU police officer charged with embezzlement
- Shooter pleads guilty in federal court
- Stilwell man injured in Cherokee County crash
- Some Oklahomans to get $400 for losing wages due to pandemic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.