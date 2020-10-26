The Phoenix would like to know Your Take. Please respond by email at news@muskogeephoenix.com. Include a photo of yourself with your response.
All responses are subject to appearing in Wednesday's edition of the Phoenix.
Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: October 26, 2020 @ 11:38 am
87, boat mechanic. Died October 17, 2020. Memorial graveside service 1 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, OK, Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory
73, retired nursing home dietician. Died October 21, 2020. Viewing 1-5 pm Sunday at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner. Funeral service 10 am Monday, October 26 at Immanuel Southern Baptist Church, 611 North Gerturde Ave.,Wagoner.
John Jefferson Matthews, of Porter, Oklahoma, was released from his mortal body, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 83. John was born February 9, 1937 in Hitchita, Oklahoma to Jay and Lucy Matthews. He attended Victor and Checotah Public Schools. He then continued on to Conners and North…
