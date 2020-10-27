The Phoenix would like to know Your Take. Please respond by email at news@muskogeephoenix.com. Include a photo of yourself with your response.
All responses are subject to appearing in Wednesday's edition of the Phoenix.
92, Homemaker, passed away Saturday 10/24/2020. Services 10:30AM Friday, 10/30/2020, Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
87, boat mechanic. Died October 17, 2020. Memorial graveside service 1 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, OK, Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory
