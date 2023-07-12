WISH Presents Flavors of Oklahoma this Saturday

People can sample many foods they WISH for at this weekend’s Flavors of Oklahoma.
The annual tasting event — for people 21 and older — will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center. Flavors of Oklahoma benefits Women in Safe Home (WISH).
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
WISH Advisory Committee Chairwoman Jaime Stout said there will be new vendors, including popular restaurants such as Canebrake and Momma C’s. Other new vendors are Annie’s Sweet Treats and Busy Bear Bakery.
“We have lots of returning vendors,” Stout said. “You can get your sweets fix from Harmony House or Annie’ Sweet Treats. The mayor will be back with his gumbo. We will have some Charlie’s Chicken, some Mahylon’s, some Hamlin’s chips and dip. You can get your Italian fix and Mexican fix from Gino’s, El Charro, Lopez, La Antigua. We will have a wide variety of vendors. “
Wineries offering tastings include Pecan Creek, Tidewater, OkeOzark and Arri’bin Hills. Muskogee Brewing Co. will offer craft beer samples.
Reversing Radio will perform again.
The 2022 event raised about $25,000 for WISH, Stout said.
“As our primary fundraiser, this helps fund needs of the shelter, providing anything we need for the clients and just keeping utility bills paid,” she said. It comes in handy when we’re looking at grant funding getting cut from local, state and federal sources.”
WISH provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and stalking as they make plans and arrangements to recover from trauma and begin new lives.
