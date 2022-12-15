Work has begun on Muskogee Habitat for Humanity's 38th house build.
The foundation was poured last week, and framing will commence is set to begin today.
"I'm laying everything out right now, trying to get all of it laid out," said construction supervisor Mike Brown. "All I lack is one little wall and to finish a storage closet."
Brown has been a contractor since 2005, but this is his first build with Habitat.
"Hopefully, we can get seven or eight volunteers in," he said. "(Today) only two are coming in. On a small job like this, 10 is going to be manageable."
Muskogee Habitat Executive Director Kelsey Cheatham said Habitat is always looking for volunteers to help with houses. You can be skilled in construction or not, Habitat will put you to work.
A two-parent house requires the homeowners to put in 500 hours of "sweat" equity. A single-parent home requires 300.
"You don't have to get on a ladder," she said. "You can do filing at the office or any kind of volunteer. Friends and family can participate with part of that, too."
Muskogee Habitat was formed in 1993 as part of Habitat for Humanity International. Cheatham has been executive director since June, and this is her first Muskogee house build.
Cheatham's mom Linda is the executive director for Tahlequah Habitat, so Kelsey is familiar with the process.
"I've volunteered for Tahlequah's Habitat and have been at house blessings," Kelsey said. "There's always a house blessing and usually some tears."
Brown also had connections that put Muskogee Habitat in touch with him.
"I go to Park Hill Baptist Church, and we hold a missions fair in May," he said. "Our secretary works for Habitat in Tahlequah. she's their secretary. So that's how the whole relationship got started with Park Hill, Linda and me.
"So Linda approached me two years ago and asked if I would be interested doing the repairs or maybe even doing a house, and I said 'Absolutely.'"
While this is Brown's first house with Habitat, he has worked on several houses in the area.
"I worked on Dr. (Dwayne) Atwell's house, the Griffins' house that owns Griffin's Foods," he said. "We built Robert Thompson that used to own Oklahoma Rig and Supply, we built his house in Country Club and done three other houses in Country Club."
Habitat relies on donations from business and citizens… from materials to labor. Each member of the crew receives a T-shirt to wear at the site, and donations can be made for the shirts.
"With a donation, businesses can get on the back of the T-shirt," Cheatham said. "As a sponsor, they can get on the back. These shirts will be worn by volunteers, board members out and about in the community…that sort of thing.”
