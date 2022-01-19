"Virtual school was horrible for both my daughters. My middle schooler struggled with understanding some of the work and I struggled with helping her because I've been out of school quite some time. My youngest struggled with just learning period virtually."
— Brandi Wilson, Wagoner
"Both of my kids in Epic School but I have heard that it is not easy on the students that go to public school."
— Sarah Lee, Muskogee
"My wife works from home so we've been able to work with my daughter. It's not been a burden on us. But virtual is not a replacement for in-person education."
— Jason Gonzales, Muskogee
"My youngest is 12 so I don't have to worry about day care for my kids. When it first started, my oldest was 14 and that was a little bit questionable."
— Lorie Fennel, Muskogee
