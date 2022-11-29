"Okie Gals Boutique! Festive Nest! Queen and Co! Hattie’s House! Erly Rush! If you would think local we have lots of small businesses in Muskogee"

— Glenette Briley, Muskogee

"Well ain’t many places to shop here anymore unless you want to shop the chain stores."

— Bryon Sides, Muskogee

"Economy Pharmacy carries great jewelry pieces!"

— Sheena Cauthon, Gore

"Five Below. My kids and grandkids love this store."

— Michele Cummings, Muskogee

