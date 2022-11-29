"Okie Gals Boutique! Festive Nest! Queen and Co! Hattie’s House! Erly Rush! If you would think local we have lots of small businesses in Muskogee"
— Glenette Briley, Muskogee
"Well ain’t many places to shop here anymore unless you want to shop the chain stores."
— Bryon Sides, Muskogee
"Economy Pharmacy carries great jewelry pieces!"
— Sheena Cauthon, Gore
"Five Below. My kids and grandkids love this store."
— Michele Cummings, Muskogee
