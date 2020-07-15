"Schools should reopen when it’s safe for staff and students to return. 20 little bodies in a classroom will be too close for the foreseeable future."
— Polly Underwood, Muskogee
"COVID sick (and repercussions) vs. homeschooling the heathen again. (Err...I mean the little darlings)."
— Debi Parish, Muskogee
"I think it should be based on what the science tells us, local rates of infection and active cases etc. there’s only so much that PPE can do when your dealing with a highly infectious virus."
— Cody Sourjohn, Muskogee
"I think our children need their schooling but I am kind of worried about my 13-year-old going back to school she hates wearing the mask when we're out in public but she knows she has to."
— Cheri Miller, Braggs
"Not right now when cases are going up."
— Sherry Yates Heinrichs, Muskogee
