Top-seeded Murray State ended Connors State’s season in the opening round of the Region II tournament at Oklahoma Baptist University on Wednesday, winning 79-63.

Down 38-25 at the half, Connors came out in the third and shot 80 percent from the floor (8-of-10) but couldn’t cut into the lead, falling further behind at 59-44, thanks in part to an 11-0 scoring run. Murray’s biggest lead came at 21 with 1:22 to play. 

The Cowgirls (8-23), who never led, committed 31 turnovers to the Aggies’ 11, with 33 of Murray’s points coming off turnovers.

“You cut that in half and we’ve got a shot to be in the game, but it’s been our Achilles heel all year not taking care of the ball,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher.

The Connors men (25-5) play Eastern at 1 p.m. today in their first-round game.

Jalyn Ford led Connors with 19 points. Kierra Allen had 6. Alena Wilson led the Aggies and all scorers with 31 points.

