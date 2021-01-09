Vance Brinsfield, Eufaula, Supervisor of truck drivers, 95, passed away on Thursday, 1/7/2021 in Eufaula, OK. Viewing 9AM-4PM Monday, 1/11/2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 11AM Tuesday, 1/12/2021 Lindsey Chapel Baptist Church, Eufaula. Burial Triplett Cemetery.
Alamae “Polly” Cordelia Ferguson, Gore, 86, co-owner Gore Marine, died Wednesday, 1/6/2021, viewing 1PM-5PM Sunday, 1/10/2021 at funeral home, services, 10AM Monday, 1/11/2021 at Sovereign Grace Church, Muskogee, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson, online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
