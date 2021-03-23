Jenna Lee King, Muskogee, 81, secretary, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Warner, OK. Interment will be at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.

