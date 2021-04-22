Woodie Joe Brooks I, Muskogee, 72, passed April 21, 2021. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. in the Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 2200 Military Blvd, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Jewel Lee Loyd, Coffeyville, 82, left us April 12, 2021 from her home in Coffeyville, Kansas. Tribute Saturday, 11:00 AM, Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, Coffeyville, Kansas. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Edgar McNac Jr., Fort Gibson, 82, left us Thursday, April 15, 2021. Funerall, Saturday, 1:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. You may visit him Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Muskogee. biglowfunerals. com
Hollis Tuggle, Okmulgee, 80, left us Saturday from Tulsa. Service of Remembrance Friday, 1:00 PM, Okmulgee Dunbar Jr. High School Auditorium. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
