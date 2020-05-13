Georgia Ann Turner, Muskogee, 80, left Tuesday, May 5th. Visitation Friday 1 to 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., and Saturday 11:00 until 11:45 AM, and Funeral, 12 Noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Vian.biglowfunerals.com
Deaths 05.14.20
Obituaries
91, Retired Postmaster, passed Monday, May 11, 2020 Private family services planned Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
