Dr. Deary Vaughn, Muskogee, 84, left us on December 15, 2020. His Hour of Remembrance will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Antioch Temple of Hope. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com.

