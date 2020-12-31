Donald Eldon Schell, Tulsa, Donnie was from Elm Grove Rd., Muskogee, OK. Survived by wife Shirley and daughter Cherie and a host of family and friends. Visitation at Add’vantage Funeral Service 01/03/21 3pm-6pm. Gravesite Service at Elm Grove Cemetery 01/04/2021at1pm

