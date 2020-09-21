The 30th Dice Dawson Tennis Classic’s theme was “Survive.” It did just that in a pandemic year with a sizable turnout at Spaulding Park.
“It wasn’t the U.S. Open but by gum we had a tennis tournament and it is only fitting the 30th tournament would be the best — weather, food and fun,” said Dawson, the founder of the event.
Below are this year’s winners:
Championship matches:
Open Singles: Brandon Finerty def. Mike Finerty 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.
Open Doubles: Finerty-Finerty def. Kenny Moody and Seth Chapuis 6-4, 6-4.
6.0 Singles Championship: David Jones def. David Dean 6-3, 6-2.
6.0 Doubles: David Jones, Don Elgin def David Dean, Father Leo 7-6 ,7-6.
Women’s Open Singles: Stacy Leeds def. Ericka Parker 6-0, 6-0.
Women’s Open Doubles: Stacy Leeds, Alexis Chapuis def. Carrie Moody, Kate Hewitt 8-6 (pro set).
Men’s 5.0 Singles: Bob Tracy def. Dan Deshera 6-3, 6-3.
5.0 Doubles: John Martin, Bob Tracy def. Eric Johnson, Fred Doughty 6-3, 6-1.
4.0 Singles: Gary Thompson Sr. def. Fernando Gracia 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s 4.0 Doubles: Duane Atwell, Wendell Williams def. Dan Deshera, Stef Birbaum 6-4, 6-4.
3.0 Singles: Roberto Lopez def. Fernando Gracia 6-2, 6-4
3.0 Doubles: Keaton Brown, Eric Brown def. Robert McWilliams, Bob Martin 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Open Doubles: Kyran English, Stacy Leeds def. Kenny Moody, Carrie Moody 8-6.
6.0 Mixed Open: Josh Garner, Klair Newell def. Mike Hewitt, Kate Hewitt 8-6 (pro set).
Rougher Challenge: Preston Callahan, Kate Hewitt def. Josh Garner, Klair Newell 8-5.
La Antigua Challenge: Kenny Moody def. Seth Chapuis, 10-8 (pro set).
14’s: Charlie Rosson def Gary Thompson Jr. 8-6 (pro set).
10’s: Noah Jones def Brian Davis 8-0 (pro set).
Executive doubles: Justin Stout, Jon Kolb def. Martin Updike, Gage Hyams 6-0, 6-0.
Medicare Challenge: Dice Dawson def. John Freie 6-4, 6-4.
