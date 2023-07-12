WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“It is an honor to be chosen Site Educator of the Year for Pershing Elementary School by the people I admire and respect. When I look at the educators I have worked with over the years, whether it be at the old Whittier Elementary or at Pershing, I see many deserving and dedicated educators. I am honored that they see in me, what I see in them.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“Great schools foster curiosity and a love of learning. Pershing Elementary provides opportunities through creative, collaborative & meaningful experiences with other students and staff. I enjoy working at Pershing.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“The kindergarten team collaborates together to provide those experiences that will be fun and ignite curiosity. It’s so rewarding to see student progress throughout the year. At the beginning of the year we hear ‘I can’t...’ and soon they are proving to themselves that they can. That’s what keeps me coming back.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“My hope is everyone of my students will develop a love of learning that will last a lifetime.”
