Eufaula Police Chief resigns

Eufaula Police Chief Mark Goodwin has resigned.
Goodwin, who served as chief for four years, said Thursday he would not go into detail on the reason for his stepping down. However, he did leave the door open for returning if officials wanted him back.
“If the City Council decide to make a change, I will be extremely happy to return serving as Eufaula Police Chief,” Goodwin said Thursday in a text message.
Goodwin said in a Facebook post the main reason for his resignation was managerial difference between himself and Eufaula City Manager Jeb Jones.
Jones said he couldn’t comment on personnel matters.
For additional comments on the situation, Goodwin referred to a post on his Facebook page.
“I am posting this because I believe all of you deserve to know,” the post stated. “I want to start off by saying there are no untold wrongdoings. I have said from day one that I will be the Police Chief of Eufaula Police Department until I don’t enjoy it anymore or the City Manager doesn’t like how I am running the Police department.”
The post said Jones said he did not like the way Goodwin was managing the police department.
“He told me in several ways he did not think I was a good Chief or a good leader. When I asked him if he liked how the police department was now and how things were going, he said, yes but that is no credit of yours. He told me, there are other people that deserve credit for the improvements in the police department, not me.”
The post stated Goodwin had two lengthy discussions with Jones.
“It was obvious to me we have different opinions and I could not in good conscience make the changes he was requiring,” the post stated. “I have seen several police departments, officers, and communities suffer because a Police Chief and a City Manager do not get along. The City Manager just doesn’t like my leadership style and he does not think I am doing a good job as Police Chief. Therefore, I will keep my word. I am truly and sincerely heartbroken that I can no long serve as your Chief of Police. Thank you everyone for your awesome support over the last 4 years. I love you all.”
In a letter attached to his Facebook post and addressed to Jones, Goodwin said the reason for his resignation was differences the two have over running the department.
“I truly loved leading my Officers and serving our citizens. However, it has become obvious to me that The City Manager, Jeb Jones, and I have vast differences in how the Eufaula Police department should be managed. I cannot, in good conscience, remain as Chief of Police and make the changes he is requiring me to adhere to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.