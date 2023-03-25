EUFAULA — Student performers from Eufaula Public Schools are using the community as their stage.
Eufaula Performing and Arts Club, made up of fourth graders through seniors, will present "Ten Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse" at 6 p.m. April 1 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8798, south of Eufaula on Oklahoma 9. Admission for this dinner theater production is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 10 and under.
"This is something the kids came up with on their own," said play director Selina Jayne-Dornan. "They have no theater curriculum at this school."
Jayne-Dornan, a former Eufaula mayor, said the group asked the arts council if they could sponsor them.
Eufaula High School sophomore Juliann Farrow said she came up with the idea because of a school program, EAST.
EAST stands for Education Accelerated by Service & Technology, a project-based course Kiamichi Technology Center offers at Eufaula High, as well as McAlester and Talihina. The course encourages students to work on their own projects to help the community.
Farrow said her project was originally going to be for the schools.
"But I decided that the community was way more important, and we need more arts," she said. "I've developed a passion for theater since I was 8 years old. I was in one of my old church's play called 'Messiah.’ When I was younger I used to make videos with a camera I got for Christmas."
She said she also performed in McAlester Community Theater's youth production, "Newsies Jr.," last summer.
Glenna McBride, founding director of Eufaula Area Arts, said she met with Juliann to "figure out how to produce, create and fund a theater production with the school during September and October of 2022."
"Eufaula High School or Jr High does not have any type of theater or vocal classes, so it appeared to me as a founding director of Eufaula Area Arts to create a youth community theater group," McBride said. "Sponsorship of this club was put on Eufaula Area Arts regular meeting agenda and all were in support. Jayne-Dornan is a director with Eufaula Area Arts and had been wanting to have a dinner theater for about a year, so this fell in her hands to counsel and direct the newly formed club who had no experience."
McBride said announcements seeking participants were made at the school.
Juliann said she and Jayne-Dornan originally considered a musical.
"But when we began to assess everything, I told them we need to step back and do something smaller," Juliann said. "We're learning as we go. I looked at a few plays and gave them a choice of what to do."
She said a friend of McBride suggested "Ten Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse."
"The play is about a zombie apocalypse. These characters get chased by zombies and they're running for their lives, she said. "It's a real funny play."
Jayne-Dornan said she conducted acting classes with the youth, "because they had no experience."
Freshman Charles Matney said memorizing the lines and movement has been his biggest challenge.
"I love doing this stuff," he said, adding his favorite part is "probably the way we get to be so energetic with it."
Eighth-grader Starrleigh Aaron echoed the enthusiasm, saying she likes "being loud."
There also are adults in the cast, Jayne-Dornan said.
The VFW auxiliary will prepare and serve spaghetti for the dinner theater.
