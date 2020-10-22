Sallisaw at 4A No. 8 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Sallisaw 4-2, 3-1 4A-4; Hilldale 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34; Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14.
Last meeting: Sallisaw 40, Hilldale 21 (2019).
Series record: Sallisaw leads 8-6.
Notes: Hilldale has won three of the last four meetings but enters this contest attempting to reverse last year’s decision. Hilldale has outscored opponents 173-13 at home this season. RB Eric Virgil needs just 36 yards to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark this year. QB Johnnie Durossette needs 100 yards to reach 1,000 passing. The Hornets get LB Jaden McWilliams, their leading tackler — leading despite missing the last three games due to COVID. Sallisaw, coached by former Muskogee offensive coordinator Randon Lowe, is led by QB Jaxon McTyre, who has thrown for 753 yards and eight touchdowns in five games. He has rushed for 416.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broken Bow 3-2, 3-1 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 38, McLain 6; Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14 (2019).
Series record: Broken Bow leads 12-10.
Notes: Final home game for the Tigers who have won six straight at home and will look to make it two straight at home against the Savages. Sophomore quarterback Cole Mahaney needs 78 yards to top 1,000 passing yards for the year. Mahaney is 61-of-110 for 922 yards and eight TDs. The Tigers had allowed 12 points a game going into last week and gave up 455 total yards to Sallisaw. Savages QB Chandler Fleming is 45-of-76 for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns. His favorite target, C.J. Whit field, has 25 catches for 561 yards.
Area spotlight:
Eufaula at Idabel
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 5-2, 4-0 2A-6; Idabel 5-1, 4-0.
Last week: Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6; Idabel 26, Antlers 22.
Last meeting: Eufaula 42, Idabel 28 (2017).
Series record: Idabel leads 5-4.
Notes: Eufaula has won 18 consecutive district games. Idabel’s only loss came against Kingston (34-12) in its season opener. Ironheads WR Khalil Deere leads the Phoenix area in receiving with 586 yards and nine TDs off 27 receptions. QB Luke Adcock is tops in passing yardage with 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns on 66-of-107 tosses.
Oologah at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Oologah 2-3, 2-1 4A-3; Wagoner 7-0, 4-0.
Last week: Grove 30, Oologah 23; Wagoner 70, Miami 8.
Last meeting: Wagoner 38, Oologah 19 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads 17-4.
Notes: Wagoner has won 15 of the last 16 meetings, three of which came in 4A championship games (2014-16). Despite missing over recent weeks four starters, including Tulsa commit Isaac Smith on the edge, Wagoner is first in scoring defense in Class 4A, allowing just over three points. Last week, Chochee Watson had a school-record three defensive touchdowns in the first half on two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt recovery. The Bulldogs are first in offense, scoring over 45 points. This will be the Mustangs’ third game in eight days. They defeated Catoosa 48-0 Friday before losing to Grove Monday night.
3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Lincoln Christian 6-0, 3-0 3A-3; Checotah 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Lincoln Christian 42, Seminole 13; Checotah 42, Westville 6.
Last meeting: Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 21 (2019).
Series record: Lincoln Christian leads 3-0.
Notes: Lincoln Christian has scored 56, 55, and 56 points in its three games with the Wildcats. Lincoln Christian is first in Class 3A in scoring, averaging 49 points. The Bulldogs will have to stop Wildcats RB Dontierre Fisher, who became the first area rusher to top 1,000 yards. He has 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns.
A No. 6 Gore at Hulbert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 5-0, 4-0 A-8 Hulbert 0-3, 0-1.
Last week: Gore 34, Porter 12; Hulbert did not play.
Last meeting: Gore 28, Hulbert 18 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads 13-4.
Notes: Gore has won the last six meetings. Hulbert’s last three games have been canceled due to COVID. RB Gunner Dozier, despite having started two weeks late due to the team in quarantine the first two games of the season, has climbed the area rankings in rushing. He has 745 in five games, ninth overall.
Central Sallisaw at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Central 1-5, 0-3 A-8; Porter 2-3, 1-1.
Last week: Central did not play; Gore 34, Porter 12.
Last meeting: Central 58, Porter 28 (2019).
Series record: Central leads 4-0.
Notes: Porter will play back to back games for the first time since opening the season against Chelsea and Mounds.
Warner at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Warner 3-4, 1-2 A-8; Canadian 2-3, 1-1.
Last week: Morrison 20, Warner 0; Canadian did not play.
First meeting.
Notes: Warner is 2-1 on the road this season. RB Mason Jim is third in the area in rushing with 885 yards.
Wetumka at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Wetumka 2-5, 1-1; Webbers Falls 4-3, 0-2.
Last week: Quinton 50, Wetumka 6; Dewar 46, Webbers Falls 0.
Last meeting: Wetumka 33, Webbers Falls 0 (1995).
Series record: Tied 2-2.
Notes: Wetumka has won the last two meetings. After starting 4-0, Webbers Falls has been outscored 169-30 in three straight losses. RB Josh Mason has 754 yards rushing in seven games.
Midway at Graham-Dustin
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Midway 7-0, 4-0 C-4; Graham-Dustin 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Midway 46, Oaks 0; Graham-Dustin did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 22, Graham-Dustin 20 (2019).
Series record: Tied 1-1.
Notes: The two teams had a down-to-the-wire thriller last year. Both previous contests were decided by a total of eight points. QB Geral Washington leads the Chargers with 1,100 yards passing, tops in the area. The Chargers have shut out three opponents this season. Leslie Howard has an area-leading 13 sacks.
