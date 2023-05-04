STILLWATER — Beginning June 11, livestock owners must obtain a veterinarian’s prescription to purchase certain animal medications.
The new rule is a continuation of the Food and Drug Administration’s efforts to ensure the judicious use of medically important antimicrobials.
In 2017, the FDA implemented the original Veterinary Feed Directive rule, converting about 96% of the antibiotics used in animal medicine to veterinary feed direction drugs or prescription drugs. The FDA promotes judicious use of medically important antibiotics. Judicious use means the application of antibiotics only for the treatment, prevention and control of disease under the guidance of a veterinarian.
The latest guidelines enforce a prescription requirement for over-the-counter drugs such as injectable penicillin, tetracycline, sulfur drugs, oral medications like neomycin, and intramammary tubes like those used to treat mastitis.
“For a veterinarian to write a prescription, they have to have a proper veterinary client patient relationship, as defined by the Oklahoma State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners,” said Barry Whitworth, Oklahoma State University Extension southeast area food and animal quality health specialist.
