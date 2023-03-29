The Fit at Northeastern State University recently updated its holiday hours and has added new classes and deals on membership to keep the community active.
The Fit is typically only open for two to three days during spring break. However, this past break marked the first time where the gym was open all week long.
Even though they didn't get a ton of visitors, Jon Lee, NSU Fit employee and FitRanX manager, said it was great to be able to allow faculty, students, and community members to come in and stay active over break.
NSU Fit director Arron Edwards, NSU Fit director, explained the gym is student-run, with about 25 students working there.
"We modify our holiday hours based on how many student employees we will have on campus during the breaks," said Edwards.
Going forward, Edwards said spring break and Christmas will be the holidays where the gym will have modified hours.
"So each year may look a little different but ideally we will keep opening hours the same and close at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.," he said.
Parker Rose, an NSU "kinda junior, kinda senior," wasn't on campus for spring break to use the gym but said he typically goes to the FIT after class at around 3 p.m. He enjoys doing upper body exercises the most.
"I don't like doing legs," said Rose.
Rose's favorite part of the gym is the basketball courts.
Sydney Meadows, NSU junior, said the new holiday hours haven't affected her workouts very much as she works out in the early-to-mid-afternoon.
Her workouts are also scheduled around her class periods.
"Monday and Wednesday I'll do noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, I'll do 4:30 to 6 p.m," said Meadows.
Meadows' favorite exercise is lat pulldowns.
Lee said there are several new classes at the Fit as well.
"We have the HIIT class with one of our trainers on Thursdays, once a week at 5:30 p.m.," said Lee.
This class involves high intensity interval workouts with minimal equipment, just kettle bells, medicine balls, and dumbells.
"That's one of our newer classes," he said. "We also offer FitRanX training."
Zumba may soon be coming to the Fit, too.
"Our trainer is working to get certified in Zumba," said Lee.
Lee isn't sure when that class will be offered.
The Fit also has a new membership deal.
"When you purchase a 12-month membership, we take two months membership off the price," said Edwards. "So you will get 12 months for the price of 10 months."
Edwards said the deal has had a great response, especially with family memberships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.