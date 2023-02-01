A civil suit filed by the former economic development director of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority alleges retaliatory conduct, fraud and conflicting interests between past and present city officials and developers.
Leon Davis Jr. alleges in the petition filed on his behalf in Muskogee County District Court that city councilors, acting as MRA trustees, wrongfully terminated his employment and violated the MRA Code of Ethics. Davis was dismissed as MRA's economic development director last April.
A tort claim was filed by Davis in June against the city on the same matter, but was denied after the city did not act on the claim before the 90-day expiration date. Chase McBride, a Pryor lawyer who represents Davis, said the civil suit is the next step in the process for his client.
"It's on the same grounds…it's all regarding a whistleblower," McBride said. "There has not been a court date set. We filed it and we're in the process of serving all of the named defendants."
In his petition, Davis alleges a "a pattern of questionable transactions along the Shawnee corridor" caught his attention during his employment. Those questionable transactions, Davis alleges, involved "undisclosed relationships" between city officials, a developer and third-party consultant.
Muskogee City Attorney Katrina Bodenhamer said they received the lawsuit Wednesday and her office is reviewing it.
"We'll be discussing it in executive session in February," she said. "We have an attorney assigned by OMAG (Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group) to defend it, and I'm meeting with that attorney on Feb. 9. We'll really know more after that."
Davis also alleges his attempts to notify city councilors about the transactions were met with "significant push-back and inconsistent explanations" from City Manager Mike Miller and the city attorney's office. He alleges there was similar resistance to his requests for an independent audit of economic development funds and MRA funds.
According to the court document, on March 10, Davis had his 90-day performance evaluation. The document also says that at the start of the executive session he was asked to leave the room for nearly two hours.
It also says that the MRA trustees did not allow him "an opportunity to provide any input about the overall operations or compliance issues or concern the fulfillment of the deliverables outlined in the City and MRA Agreement."
On April 11, another 90-day evaluation of Davis was on the MRA agenda — this one included termination language. He alleges he was "not given the opportunity to expand upon his concerns" nor was he "extended the same courtesies granted the City Attorney, City Manager, and City Clerk who were also under evaluation."
Davis was terminated at that meeting. The court record states Davis alleges he was terminated as a result of him whistleblowing.
"Mr. Davis tried to bring to light reporting violations, unauthorized expenditures, misappropriation of funds and fraud," McBride said. "He felt threatened and like he was being bullied by Mayor Coleman and outside parties to participate in unethical situations."
The court document says Davis is seeking actual damages, interest provided by law, both pre-and post-judgment, for costs and punitive damages, his attorney costs and fees that have accrued and "all other relief this court finds just and proper."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.