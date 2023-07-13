Fort Gibson High sophomore Easton Wicks recalled the “crazy ride” he and senior Emma Perdue took competing in a recent national speech contest.
“The adrenaline of getting to go to the next round; we could move on and say we were the top 30 or the top 15,” he said. “Every time we thought of going to the next round it was a crazy moment.”
Wicks and Perdue placed sixth out of more than 250 duets at the National Speech and Debate Tournament, held June 13-16 in Phoenix.
FGHS speech and drama teacher Melanie Wicks, Easton Wicks’ mother, said the two worked hard to get to that point. She said the two qualified for the national contest by winning the association’s Oklahoma district contest in March. She said they competed against larger schools, including Jenks, Union and Booker T. Washington.
“I just cannot speak enough to how much work and dedication the two put in,” Melanie Wicks said. “From the time school was out to the time we went to the national tournament, I think they logged 50 hours of work with me. They are kind of a breath of fresh air for this generation because they are not afraid of hard work.”
They performed scenes from the play “Falling,” Deanna Jent’s true story about struggles families go through with a severely autistic child.
“We spent hours and hours and hours trying to study and understand autism and families who deal with that on a daily basis,” Wicks said. “That was a real key component on how well they did because they really did their homework.”
Easton Wicks said he played the autistic son and the father in the duet.
“There were days we spent seven or eight hours just making it perfect,” he said.
He and Perdue performed their duet 13 times before placing sixth.
Perdue said they “worked to portray autism in the best and most respectful way we can portray it.”
Melanie Wicks said that, as finalists, they can bypass the 2024 Oklahoma district tournament and begin in the top 60 at the 2024 National tournament.
Perdue wasn’t finished with her theatrical competitions after Phoenix. She spent late June in New York as a nominee for the 2023 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, or Jimmy Awards. She spent the week practicing with a musical ensemble.
“It was back to back,” she said. “I left from Phoenix to Oklahoma and the next day left for New York. But I really loved it because I love theater and I love constantly doing it.”
She was nominated for the Jimmy after winning a Discovery Award sponsored by Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC Trust. The Discovery Award recognizes outstanding high school musicals in eastern Oklahoma.
