Fostering Hope hosting Gingerbread Land fundraiser

Fostering Hope wants foster families to have a fun holiday afternoon.
So, Dec. 4 it's hosting Gingerbread Land for families to participate in holiday activities.
"It's a day set aside for families to come make magical holiday memories," said Annie Czaruk, executive director for Fostering Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps children transition into foster homes. "It also is to bring awareness and support for Fostering Hope."
Families will be decorating gingerbread houses, children will be able to choose from a candy buffet, there will be a hot cocoa bar and letters to Santa and there will also be a special guest stopping by.
"Santa will be there," Czaruk said. "We'll have photo opportunities for the children."
Czaruk said the cost of admission differs depending on which sponsorship level you choose. She also said tickets are going fast.
"Table tickets are a little cheaper if you buy a whole table versus one ticket," she said. "You can get all the information off the website (www.fosteringhopemuskogee.org/gingerbreadland)."
The concept of Gingerbread Land arrived out of basic necessity.
"We wanted to do something festive for the holidays," Czaruk said. "And we always try to do something with Fostering Hope that brings awareness but is also in a fun type of atmosphere."
Fostering Hope helps children with emergency supplies when they're removed from homes, and Gingerbread Land is a major fundraiser for the organization.
"We boost the gap from when children are removed to when the state starts helping foster families," Czaruk said. "It takes six to eight weeks or more before the families receive their first stipend."
Czaruk also pointed out that Gingerbread Land will assist in funding Hope House, a new program for Fostering Hope.
"It's a respite center and bathing facility for children waiting for placement, and Gingerbread Land funds all that," she said. "The children come to Hope House and wait there instead of having to go to the police station or DHS. They get to have a warm meal and a bath and get to be kids."
