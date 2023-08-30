Michelle LeNoir-Rende can often be seen tooling around in a golf cart, keeping the downtown shrubs and begonias watered or chatting with passers-by.
She is Muskogee's Downtown Ambassador, part of a City of Muskogee Foundation initiative to "Make Muskogee More."
The economic initiative began last September as Muskogee Forward. The aim was to build Muskogee through five goals — collaboration, business development, talent development, place making (quality of life), marketing. The name changed to Muskogee Means More to better reflect its mission, City of Muskogee Foundation Board Chairwoman Wren Stratton said.
"It means more than just the negative," Stratton said.
Muskogee Main Street Director Courtney Graham said the Downtown Ambassador is "the first face that many people see when visiting downtown."
"Our Ambassador helps visitors with directions, cares for our bump-out planters, waters and trims the containers along Broadway, cleans up the streets, sidewalks, and alleys of any debris throughout the Main Street Muskogee district, and makes reports through the Citizen Action Center of items that fall under the city of Muskogee."
LeNoir-Rende, a transplant from northern California, has worked part-time since May and will work through September.
"I first volunteered in May as a Muskogee County Master Gardener to help plant all these flowers, and I heard about the job opening," she said. "My primary job is to keep the plants alive, but I also to promote businesses and inform people of community events, keep the streets clean and the storefronts presentable and report any issues that I see."
She said she loves visiting with people.
Other Make Muskogee More initiatives include promoting a positive image of Muskogee, establishing a young professional's group and bringing a Small Business Administration regional representative to Muskogee.
Stratton said the positive image campaign seeks to "overwhelm" negative comments with positive ones.
"There's just so many people that spend their lives getting on Facebook and saying negative things," Stratton said. "And we're just trying to combat that. We have so many wonderful things happening in this community. What we are trying to do is just provide another tool to get that word out there."
She said the Foundation's marketing committee is setting up a website promoting good things in the community, including events, city work projects, businesses and schools.
"If I'm a company looking to settle in Muskogee, I want them to find us first," she said.
Muskogee Means More contacted professional development program Paradigm Shift, to spearhead the young professionals group, she said.
"The objective is to have a community where young professionals want to be and live, and provide them with support," Stratton said. "The jobs they brought to town and created are primarily young professionals."
Indian Capital Technology Center posted a position for an SBA representative, Stratton said, adding that Muskogee has not had a regional SBA representative "for quite some time."
"My goal is that they're a resource," Stratton said. "If people are interested in starting a small business, this is the person who can say 'let me help you develop a plan. Let me help you negotiate grants. Let me guide your way through tax law or payroll.' Sometimes you have a great idea to start a business, but you don't know how to do it."
